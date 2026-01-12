Has Govt Proposed Measure To Force Smartphone Manufacturers To Share Their Source Code? Check Truth Behind The Claim

New Delhi: The government has refuted media report that said the center is proposing to force smartphone makers to share source code with the government.

A Reuters report has said that India has proposed to force smartphone manufacturers to share their source code as part of a security overhaul.

Fact-checking agency PIB has refuted the media claim. PIB has stated that the claim being made in this post is misleading.

"This claim is FAKE. The Government of India has NOT proposed any measure to force smartphone manufacturers to share their source code," PIB has tweeted.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has started the process of stakeholders’ consultations to devise the most appropriate regulatory framework for mobile security. This is a part of regular and routine consultations with the industry for any safety or security standards. Once a stakeholder consultation is done, then various aspects of security standards are discussed with the industry.

No final regulations have been framed, and any future framework will be formulated only after due consultations, it added.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.