Has Your LIC Policy Lapsed? LIC Running Special Revival Campaign; Check Late Fees Concession And Other Details

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India had announced its Special Revival Campaign for revival of lapsed policies. The insurance behemoth has launched its Special Revival Campaign from 18th August 2025 to 17 October 2025 for individual lapsed policies.

Under the Special Revival Campaign, concession is being offered in late fee for all Non-Linked Insurance Plans upto 30 percent of late fee upto a maximum amount of Rs 5,000 if eligible for revival under the scheme.

Under this Special Revival Campaign, Policies of specific eligible plans can be revived within 5 years from date of the First Unpaid Premium subject to certain terms and conditions.

Check the table below for details on late fee, premiums and concessions for LIC Lapsed Policies

No Concessions On Medical/Health Requirements

Policies which are in a lapsed condition during the premium paying term and not completed policy term are eligible to be reviewed in this campaign.

There are no concessions on Medical/Health Requirements.

"The campaign is launched for benefit of policyholders who were not able to pay premiums on time due to any unfavourable circumstances. Policies must be kept inforce to get full insurance benefit. It is always advisable to review an old policy and restore insurance cover," LIC said in a statement.