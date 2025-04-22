HCL Tech Q4 Profit Falls 6.2 Per Cent QoQ To Rs 4,307 Crore, Revenue Rises

New Delhi: HCL Technologies on Tuesday reported a sequential decline of 6.2 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4 FY25), with profit falling to Rs 4,307 crore from Rs 4,591 crore in the previous quarter (Q3).

However, the profit showed an 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth from Rs 3,986 crore in Q4 FY24, according to its stock exchange filing. The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 30,246 crore in Q4, up 6.1 per cent compared to Rs 28,499 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

HCL Tech’s CEO and Managing Director, C Vijayakumar, said the company remains the fastest-growing IT services firm among peers for the second consecutive year. "We saw very strong new bookings of $3 billion this quarter, catalysed by our AI propositions and integrated GTM organisation that was set up at the start of the fiscal year,” he said.

“The strength of our execution should present us good medium-term opportunities emerging out of global uncertainties while we navigate the short-term cautiously," Vijaykumar added.

Sequentially, revenue grew modestly by 1.2 per cent from Rs 29,890 crore in Q3, the company said in its filing. The company’s services business continued to post steady growth, with constant currency revenues rising 0.7 per cent QoQ and 2.7 per cent YoY.

Digital services, which now make up 40.7 per cent of overall services revenue, delivered a robust 12.6 per cent YoY growth. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for FY26. HCLTech reported an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of 18.3 per cent for FY25. Ahead of the earnings announcement, the company's shares closed 0.26 per cent higher at Rs 1,486 each on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).