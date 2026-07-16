Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /HDFC Bank appoints former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar as part-time chairman

HDFC Bank appoints former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar as part-time chairman

The private sector lender said in a regulatory filing that the appointment has been approved by the RBI under Section 10B(1A)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The approval follows the bank's application to the central bank and an earlier disclosure made on June 29.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 08:33 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
HDFC Bank appoints former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar as part-time chairman

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
What are the red flags regarding mis-selling of life insurance policy? Expert highlights critical points
insurance20 min ago
2
Delhi weather today49 min ago
3
Nand Kishore Goenka Death1 hr ago
4
US Iran conflict1 hr ago
5
tarot card reading today1 hr ago