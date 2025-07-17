HDFC Bank Board Meet On July 19; To Consider Special Interim Dividend, First-ever Bonus Issue

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19 July 2025 to consider and approve Update on board meeting.

HDFC Bank has said that the board meeting will focus on declaration of a Special Interim Dividend on the equity shares of the Bank and also regarding the issue of bonus shares.

"“…the Board would also consider the following proposal(s): (i) Declaration of a special interim dividend on the equity shares of the Bank, for the Financial Year 2025-26; and (ii) Issue of bonus shares in accordance with the applicable provisions and subject to approval of shareholders shareholderof the Bank,” HDFC bank siad in a regulatory filing.

"... the window for trading in securities of the Bank is closed till Monday, July 21, 2025 for the designated employees and their immediate relatives pursuant to the Bank’s share dealing code," the bank informed BSE.