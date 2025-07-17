Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2933017https://zeenews.india.com/economy/hdfc-bank-board-meet-on-july-19-to-consider-special-interim-dividend-first-ever-bonus-issue-2933017.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
HDFC BANK

HDFC Bank Board Meet On July 19; To Consider Special Interim Dividend, First-ever Bonus Issue

The window for trading in securities of HDFC Bank is closed till Monday, July 21, 2025 for the designated employees and their immediate relatives pursuant to the Bank’s share dealing code.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

HDFC Bank Board Meet On July 19; To Consider Special Interim Dividend, First-ever Bonus Issue

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19 July 2025  to consider and approve Update on board meeting.

HDFC Bank has said that the board meeting will focus on declaration of a Special Interim Dividend on the equity shares of the Bank and also regarding the issue of bonus shares.

"“…the Board would also consider the following proposal(s): (i) Declaration of a special interim dividend on the equity shares of the Bank, for the Financial Year 2025-26; and (ii) Issue of bonus shares in accordance with the applicable provisions and subject to approval of shareholders shareholderof the Bank,” HDFC bank siad in a regulatory filing.

"... the window for trading in securities of the Bank is closed till Monday, July 21, 2025 for the designated employees and their immediate relatives pursuant to the Bank’s share dealing code," the bank informed BSE.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK