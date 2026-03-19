HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty quits over 'values and ethics'; Keki Mistry appointed as interim head

New Delhi: HDFC Bank’s part-time Chairman and Independent Director Atanu Chakraborty has announced resigned from his position with immediate effect on March 18, according to an exchange filing.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the bank’s request to appoint Keki Mistry as the interim part-time Chairman, effective March 19, for a period of three months.

Mistry, however, said there are no major issues after Atanu Chakraborty’s exit.

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Chakraborty had joined the bank’s board in 2021. In his resignation letter, he cited concerns over certain developments within the bank over the past two years.

"This is to inform you that Mr. Atanu Chakraborty (DIN: 01469375) has today i.e. on March 18, 2026, tendered his resignation as the Part-time Chairman and Independent Director of the Bank with immediate effect, for reasons mentioned in the resignation letter. The said letter of resignation is annexed herewith. We confirm that there are no reasons other than those mentioned in the said letter, for the resignation of Mr. Chakraborty," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory statement.

HDFC Bank added that Chakraborty does not hold directorship in any other company.

"The Board of Directors places on record its appreciation for Mr. Chakraborty’s contribution to the Bank during his tenure and wishes him all the success in his future endeavours. Further, based on an application made by the Bank in this regard, the Reserve Bank of India on March 18, 2026, has granted its approval for the appointment of Mr. Keki Mistry as an interim Parttime Chairman of the Bank with effect from March 19, 2026, for a period of 3 months," HDFC Bank added.

Atanu Chakraborty’s resignation letter to HDFC Bank’s board

In the letter Chakraborty wrote, “Certain happenings and practices within the bank, that I have observed over last two years, are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics. This is the basis of my aforementioned decision.”