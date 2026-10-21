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HDFC Bank probe reveals two executives leaked confidential information

The executives oversee key businesses and functions at the bank, according to people familiar with the matter. The internal investigation was launched after some bank leaders raised concerns about possible leaks. It is still not known whether the information has been misused, as the investigation is underway.

Edited BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
HDFC Bank probe reveals two executives leaked confidential information

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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