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  • /HDFC Bank proposes two names for MD and CEO posts; re-appoints Executive Director V Srinivasa Rangan

HDFC Bank proposes two names for MD and CEO posts; re-appoints Executive Director V Srinivasa Rangan

The board approved the proposal at its meeting on Saturday based on the recommendations of its Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and in accordance with the Banking Regulation Act and RBI’s Commercial Banks - Governance Directions, 2025.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
HDFC Bank proposes two names for MD and CEO posts; re-appoints Executive Director V Srinivasa Rangan

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HDFC Bank proposes two names for MD and CEO posts; re-appoints Executive Director V Srinivasa Rangan
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