HDFC Bank Special Dividend, 1:1 Bonus Issue Record Date Set -- All You Want To Know

New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has announed the record date for its special interim dividend and its first ever bonus issue. The Board of Directors has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 1, pre-bonus issuance.

HDFC Bank 1:1 Bonus Issue Record Date

"This has reference to our intimation dated July 19, 2025, wherein the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (“Bank”) had approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 equity share for every 1 equity share held by the shareholders as on the record date i.e. August 27, 2025 (“Record Date”), subject to applicable approvals including from the Members of the Bank," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The Bank has American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

"In order to give effect of the bonus issue on the said ADS, it has been decided to retain the same conversion ratio of ADS i.e. each ADS would represent 3 equity shares of Re.1 each and accordingly the Bank would direct JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA, depositary for the ADS, to increase the number of total ADS in the ratio of 1:1, post receipt of approval from the Members which has been sought by way of Postal Ballot," the bank added.