/High crude oil prices may increase the country’s import bill, weaken rupee: Kotak Securities' Anindya Banerjee

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With Brent crude hovering around USD 106 per barrel, he said a sustained rise in oil prices, particularly towards USD 120 per barrel, could make an increase in retail petrol and diesel prices difficult to avoid.



"If oil prices continue to rise, this will definitely put pressure for a fuel price hike eventually," Banerjee said.



He noted that the impact of higher crude prices is generally absorbed through oil marketing companies, adjustments in excise duties and industrial consumers before costs are passed on to households. However, prolonged elevated prices could limit this cushion, particularly amid supply disruptions and geopolitical risks around the Red Sea, West Asia and the Black Sea.



"If this continues, the government will have no choice but to do some kind of a hike even at the pump level," he said.



The impact of expensive crude could be compounded by weakness in the Indian rupee, which has moved past 95.80 against the US dollar. Since India depends heavily on imported crude oil, a weaker rupee raises the domestic cost of oil purchases and adds to imported inflation.



Banerjee said the RBI is likely to manage the pace of currency depreciation, with the 96 level against the US dollar emerging as an important threshold for intervention.



"Anything above 96, the RBI gets involved... They have the wherewithal with foreign exchange reserves close to $800 billion now to intervene aggressively, but they won't do it if oil prices continue to spike. They will simply slow down the pace of depreciation," he said.



The combination of elevated crude prices and a weaker rupee could also complicate the inflation outlook and alter expectations for monetary policy. With Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation crossing 5.5 per cent, Banerjee ruled out the possibility of interest rate cuts in FY27 and said persistent global commodity inflation could eventually increase pressure on the RBI to raise rates.



"Cuts are out of the question now," Banerjee said.



He said unfavourable base effects could persist through March, potentially keeping CPI inflation close to or above 6 per cent. Higher crude prices could also generate second- and third-round inflationary effects as increased fuel and transportation costs filter through to prices of other goods and services.