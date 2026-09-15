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  • /High crude oil prices may increase the country’s import bill, weaken rupee: Kotak Securities' Anindya Banerjee

High crude oil prices may increase the country’s import bill, weaken rupee: Kotak Securities' Anindya Banerjee

With Brent crude hovering around USD 106 per barrel, he said a sustained rise in oil prices, particularly towards USD 120 per barrel, could make an increase in retail petrol and diesel prices difficult to avoid.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
High crude oil prices may increase the country’s import bill, weaken rupee: Kotak Securities' Anindya Banerjee

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High crude oil prices may increase the country’s import bill, weaken rupee: Kotak Securities' Anindya Banerjee
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