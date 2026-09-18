/High diesel prices tighten gasoline supplies; global exports drops 24% YoY

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The price difference between US diesel and gasoline has widened to more than USD 60 per barrel, compared with less than USD 3 per barrel a year ago, creating a strong incentive for refiners to maximise diesel production.



Consequently, diesel yields at US refineries exceeded seasonal norms by 0.6 percentage point between March and August. Gasoline yields, however, were 1.3 percentage points below seasonal norms during the period.



Goldman Sachs said the same trend was visible across the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries. OECD diesel refinery production remained nearly unchanged from a year earlier during the second quarter, while gasoline output declined by nearly 2 per cent.



“As a result, global gasoline exports are down 24 per cent year-on-year,” the report said, adding that the decline was sharper than the corresponding fall in diesel and crude oil exports.



The report said gasoline demand has remained more resilient than diesel demand despite elevated energy prices. Global diesel demand fell by an average of 4 per cent year-on-year during May-July, as high prices forced consumers and businesses to reduce consumption.



Gasoline consumption, however, has not witnessed a similar decline so far. Goldman Sachs said a sharper reduction in gasoline demand may require significantly higher prices if geopolitical conflicts continue to restrict refinery output and gasoline inventories keep falling.



Inventories are also showing increasing tightness. Both diesel and gasoline commercial stocks across OECD economies remain near the bottom of their seasonal ranges. However, gasoline inventories have declined more sharply relative to seasonal levels this year.



US diesel stocks have increased against the usual seasonal trend over the past three weeks, helping narrow the gap with normal inventory levels, the report said.