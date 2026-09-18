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  • /High diesel prices tighten gasoline supplies; global exports drops 24% YoY

High diesel prices tighten gasoline supplies; global exports drops 24% YoY

The price difference between US diesel and gasoline has widened to more than USD 60 per barrel, compared with less than USD 3 per barrel a year ago, creating a strong incentive for refiners to maximise diesel production.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
High diesel prices tighten gasoline supplies; global exports drops 24% YoY

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High diesel prices tighten gasoline supplies; global exports drops 24% YoY
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