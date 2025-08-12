Highway Infra Makes Steller Debut Surges Over 67%

New Delhi: Shares of Highway Infrastructure Ltd. made an impressive debut on the stock markets on August 12, listing at a price much higher than its IPO rate.

The company’s IPO (Initial Public Offering) was open from August 5 to August 7 and received an overwhelming response — subscribed 300.61 times. The IPO size was Rs 130 crore, with a price band of Rs 65-70 per share.

On the NSE, HIL shares listed at Rs 115, about 64 percent higher than the issue price.

On the BSE, they opened at Rs 117, about 67 percent higher.

The company’s market value after listing was around Rs 839 crore.

Earlier, HIL had raised Rs 23.4 crore from anchor investors like HDFC Bank and Abans Finance Pvt Ltd.

Interestingly, the stock performed even better than what was expected in the grey market, which had predicted around a 34 percent listing gain.

About the Company:

Founded in 1995 and based in Indore, HIL has nearly 30 years of experience in toll collection and infrastructure projects.

It works across many states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Delhi.

As of May 31, 2025, it had an order book worth Rs 666.3 crore, including Rs 59.5 crore from toll collection and Rs 606.8 crore from EPC projects.