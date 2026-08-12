/Himachal levies widow and orphan cess on petrol, diesel from today; prices to shoot up by 60 paise/litre

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh government has begun levying Widow and Orphan Cess on petrol and high-speed diesel. The new cess, effective from today (12 August 2026) will push the prices of petrol and diesel higher by 60 paise per litre. The Himachal Pradesh government will use the revenue generated this cess for the welfare of widows and orphaned children in the state.
According to the notification issued by the Himachal Pradesh State Taxes and Excise Department, the Orphan and Widow Cess will be charged at Re 0.60 (60 paise) per litre on both petrol and high-speed diesel. The notification has been issued with the approval of the Council of Ministers. The notification issued by the State Taxes and Excise Department on August 11, 2026, makes the cess effective from midnight on August 11.
The levy will be collected at the first point of sale within Himachal Pradesh, meaning it will be imposed before the fuel moves through subsequent stages of sale in the state.
Fuel prices are taxed via a combination of a uniform Central Excise Duty (levied by central government) and Value Added Tax (VAT) levied by states. Furthermore Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) or windfall tax on petroleum exports also play a role in the pricing of petrol and diesel.
The rates of petrol and diesel is not uniform across the country. It is due to the differential taxes that each state levie on petrol and disel in India i.e the VAT on fuel. Both petrol and diesel are outside the ambit of GST system, and hence the state governments decide their own tax structure on fuel. While VAT is levied at a percentage-system in some states, others levy a fixed cess along with the percentage-based taxation.
Earlier this month, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha informed that the government will continue to adopt appropriate fiscal and administrative measures to keep fuel prices under control amid the Middle East conflict, which has triggered a surge in prices of oil and gas.
The government had reduced the special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre earlier this year to protect consumers from the surge in fuel prices, following the Middle East conflict. The reduction in duty led to a revenue loss of around Rs 1.23 lakh crore to the government in the financial year 2026-27.
"The excise duty reduction partly offset the under-recoveries being absorbed by public-sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), enabling them to continue supplying fuel without disruption," said Chaudhary.
"The government will continue to adopt appropriate fiscal and administrative measures to mitigate the impact of future fuel price volatility while maintaining fiscal sustainability," he said.
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