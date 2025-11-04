Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand P Hinduja Dies At 85

New Delhi: Gopichand P Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, died at a London at the age of 85 on Tuesday. Also known as 'GP' in business circles, Gopichand P Hinduja was not keeping well for past few weeks.

Gopichand, was the second generation of the Hinduja family. He took over as chairman of the Hinduja Group after the death of his elder brother Srichand in May 2023.