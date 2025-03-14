Holi 2025: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Celebrates With Delivery Partners, Enjoys Gujiya – Check Pics

New Delhi: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz joined the festivities of holi at a Blinkit store. The couple enjoyed the festival’s colors and lively spirit along with Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa.

Goyal shared his Holi celebrations on Instagram, expressing gratitude to a Blinkit store owner named Aditya for hosting him and his wife. He highlighted the joy of celebrating with delivery partners, saying, “Ordered gujiya from Zomato and celebrated Holi with our biggest family - our delivery partners. Thank you Aditya for hosting us at your Blinkit store.”

Grecia Munoz shared a video on Instagram, giving a glimpse of the Holi celebrations. Captioning it, "Visited a @letsblinkit store for Holi today with @deepigoyal and @albidhindsa - it was so much fun!" the video shows her posing with her husband, Deepinder Goyal, and Albinder Dhindsa, as well as receiving a tilak of Holi colors.