Hormuz reopens: What changed in hours and why India gains on 3 fronts

New Delhi: The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has led to an immediate drop in crude oil prices and triggered immediate reactions across financial markets. This comes after weeks of disruptions in one of the most crucial energy route due to military hostilities in the Middle East.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on April 17 that the strait had been fully opened for maritime trade. US President Donald Trump also wrote on Truth Social that the route was open for business and thanked Iran for the move.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil shipping lanes that carries nearly 20 percent of international oil and gas supplies. India depends heavily on this route as most of its crude imports come from West Asian suppliers such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Fall in crude oil prices

Global oil market reacted immediately after the announcement. Brent crude fell by more than 11 percent to around $87 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped about 12 percent to nearly $83 per barrel in late Friday trade.

India imports about 85 percent of its crude oil, so the fall is expected to reduce import costs. It also helps ease pressure on inflation and improves the country’s present account balance.

Positive signals for stock markets

Markets responded after trading hours. Gift Nifty rose more than 2 percent, gaining over 400 points, which shows a strong start for Indian equities on Monday.

Sectors associated with oil consumption such as the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), along with aviation, tyres and paints, may see buying interest if lower crude prices continue.

A calmer international risk environment could also support foreign investor inflows.

Gold and silver move higher

Commodities also saw movement after the announcement. Gold and silver prices rose in international markets as investors adjusted positions following the easing of geopolitical tension.

On MCX, silver climbed around 5 percent to about Rs 2.61 lakh per kg, while gold rose nearly 1.5 percent to roughly Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams.