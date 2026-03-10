Hotels on the brink: India's restaurant industry sounds alarm over LPG crunch

New Delhi: Restaurants and hotels in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai are struggling to get enough commercial cooking gas. The problem started because of the ongoing war in the West Asia, which has messed up how energy gets shipped around the world. The government has now told oil refineries to produce more LPG (the gas used for cooking) to help fix the shortage.

Gas prices also went up last Saturday because of the Iran-Israel-US war. The war has made it harder for ships to pass through important routes like the Strait of Hormuz, which drives up costs. As a result, household cooking gas got Rs 60 more expensive, and commercial cylinders (the ones restaurants use) went up by Rs 115.

Bengaluru Hotels Sound the Alarm

The Bangalore Hotels Association said on Monday that restaurants across the city could start shutting down from March 10 because they simply don't have gas to cook with.

"Since the gas supply has stopped, the hotels will be closed from tomorrow," the association said.

They pointed out that everyday people — including students and hospital workers — depend on these restaurants for their daily meals, so the impact goes beyond just the businesses themselves.

What stings most is that oil companies had promised a steady gas supply for 70 days. The sudden cutoff felt like a gut punch to the industry. The association is now asking central government ministers to step in and get supplies moving again.

The association's president, PC Rao, assured people that restaurants would keep serving food "till the last drop."

Chennai Hotels Write to the PM

Chennai's hotel association president M Ravi wrote directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the situation "critical." He noted that hospitals, IT parks, college hostels, train travelers, and business visitors all depend on restaurants for food around the clock. Many hotels also have weddings and events already booked that could fall apart if gas runs out. He asked the PM to make sure commercial cooking gas keeps flowing.

Mumbai: One in Five Restaurants Already Shut

In Mumbai, the crisis is already hitting hard. About 20 percent of hotels and restaurants have had to pause operations because they can't get enough gas cylinders.

Well-known eateries in areas like Dadar, Andheri, and Matunga have started cutting items from their menus — slow-cooked dishes like Dal Makhani and Rava Dosa are going first because they use too much gas. Many places are also closing earlier than usual to stretch out whatever gas they have left.

Industry bodies have written to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri flagging chaos on the ground. They say many distributors have stopped delivering gas, pointing to a government order from March 5, and are asking the government to clarify that restaurants are still allowed to receive supplies.

What the Government Is Doing

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas says it is already taking steps. It has ordered refineries to ramp up LPG production and is prioritizing domestic use. Hospitals and schools will get supplies first from imported LPG. A three-person committee from oil marketing companies has been set up to look into supply requests from hotels and restaurants.

The government has also invoked the Essential Commodities Act — a law it uses during emergencies — to make sure cooking gas keeps reaching ordinary households.

Minister Puri said last week there is "no room for anxiety," adding that energy imports are flowing through alternative routes that avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped on Tuesday after briefly climbing above USD 100 a barrel on Monday — the highest in over three years. Prices cooled off by about 6.5 percent, settling closer to USD 88–92 per barrel.