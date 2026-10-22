/How AI stock research tools are speeding up equity research, helping retail investors

A research aid for retail investors

Until now, AI-led market research was associated largely with institutional investors, research teams and brokerages. Platforms such as Kwala Intel are now bringing similar capabilities closer to retail participants. Users can type a question about a company or stock, or use the microphone option to ask it aloud. After receiving a response, they can ask follow-up questions to take the research forward. This can be particularly useful for investors who want to understand market concepts in simpler language or need a starting point for company research.