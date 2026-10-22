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How AI stock research tools are speeding up equity research, helping retail investors

AI-powered stock research platforms such as Kwala Intel, which enables users to interpret market data in real time to make actionable decisions, are prime examples of this shift.

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 08:39 AM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 08:49 AM IST
How AI stock research tools are speeding up equity research, helping retail investors
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: AI

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