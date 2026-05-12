How China’s manufacturing strength is blocking jobs in poorer nations, Costing developing economies up to $365 billion in lost exports: Study

New Delhi: China’s growing trade surplus is creating serious problems for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), according to a new working paper by the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE). In the paper China’s Mercantilist Squeeze on Developing Countries, authors Shoumitro Chatterjee and Arvind Subramanian explain how China is reducing opportunities for poorer nations to grow through labor-intensive manufacturing like textiles, footwear, leather, and apparel.

The study says China has become so dominant in low-skill manufacturing exports that it is squeezing developing countries out of global markets. Normally, as countries become richer, they move away from labor-intensive industries and leave that space for poorer nations to industrialize. This happened when advanced economies such as the US, Germany, and Japan moved toward higher-value industries and allowed countries like China to grow through manufacturing exports.

However, China is behaving differently. Even after becoming much richer and moving into advanced sectors like electric vehicles, batteries, and electronics, it still controls a very large share of low-skill manufacturing exports. This is unusual in economic history and is limiting the industrial growth of poorer countries.

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The paper calls this problem the “China Squeeze.” It works in three ways. First, China dominates global export markets where poorer countries usually compete. Second, Chinese goods are flooding local markets in developing countries, making it harder for local factories to survive. Third, China itself imports very little from poorer countries, reducing their chances of selling goods to the Chinese market.

The report finds that China now controls nearly 65 percent of global value-added exports in key low-skilled sectors like apparel, textiles, leather, and footwear. Even though China exports fewer finished products than before, more of the production value remains inside China. This means Chinese workers and factories are still capturing most of the profits and jobs. Gross export data often understate this problem because they do not fully show how much of the value chain China controls.

Researchers estimate that this squeeze may be costing developing countries hundreds of billions of dollars in lost export opportunities. In just four major sectors—apparel, textiles, footwear, and leather—China’s “excess exports” amount to about USD 110 billion. Across all low-skilled sectors, the number rises to nearly USD 365 billion. These are exports that could have supported millions of jobs in poorer economies.

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The study also compares China with advanced economies in history. When rich countries reached China’s current income level, they had already started giving up space in low-skill exports. China, however, still holds a much larger share. At China’s current level of development, rich countries historically controlled only about 8 percent of global export space in these sectors, while China controls about 27 percent after adjusting for trade conditions. This shows that China is not following the usual path of development.

Another major concern is import competition. Developing countries are now facing stronger competition from Chinese imports than rich countries. Chinese low-skill goods entering LMIC markets as a share of GDP are rising faster than they did in rich countries during the first “China Shock.” This makes it difficult for domestic industries in countries like Bangladesh, India, and Vietnam to create jobs and expand manufacturing.

At the same time, China imports much less from poorer countries than rich nations did at a similar stage of development. For example, imports of low-skilled goods into China are only around 0.15 percent of GDP, while high-income countries imported nearly five times more when they were at the same income level. This means China is not opening enough market space for others to grow.

The paper also raises questions about whether China’s dominance is entirely fair. Chinese wages in sectors like apparel are now much higher than in countries such as Bangladesh and India, yet China continues to dominate exports. This suggests policy support may be helping. The IMF estimates China provides industrial support equal to around 4 percent of GDP. The report also points to an undervalued yuan as a major factor. The IMF estimates the Chinese currency may be undervalued by around 16 percent, helping exports stay more competitive globally.

The authors conclude that China’s trade strength is not just an issue for the US and Europe. It is a major development problem for poorer countries trying to escape poverty through manufacturing. If China wants to be seen as a responsible global leader, it must create more space for developing countries instead of dominating the same industries. The paper argues that true global leadership comes not from controlling markets, but from allowing others to rise.