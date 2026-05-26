How does fuel price revision impact small businesses?

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices have seen fourth increase over the last 10 days. Oil marketing companies have raised the price of petrol by Rs 2.61 a litre and that of diesel by Rs 2.71 per litre in the recent round, taking the cumulative rise in petrol and diesel prices to nearly Rs 7.50 a litre after daily revisions resumed following a prolonged freeze.

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Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum, Sujata Sharma has said that as compared to global level, the price increase is in the range of 22 percent for motor spirit (petrol) and 27 percent for high-speed diesel (HSD).

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She also added that in India, the hike is much less. For petrol, it is 7.7 percent and 8.6 per cent for HSD. Sharma pointed out that even after taking all these steps, the oil companies were piling up losses of Rs 1,000 crore a day.

"After the price rise, it has reduced, but it is still slightly less than Rs 600 crore per day. The government has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre, resulting in a revenue impact of Rs 14,000 crore," she said.

Impact on small businesses

Meanwhile, due to the narrow profit margins and small financial buffers, small businesses are disproportionately affected by an increase in fuel price. Smaller businesses also suffer from a double hit of skyrocketing daily operating costs and a corresponding decline in consumer demand. Tight pricing models are typical of small businesses. The cost to manufacture, package and ship items increases dramatically when fuel prices rise. This leads business owners to make impossible choices.

Commuters, transporters and small businesses have expressed concern over the recent fuel price increase. Daily commuters like two-wheeler dependents claimed that they were being forced to reduce non-essential travel due to increased prices. Due to drastically declining margins, auto-rickshaw drivers and taxi operators said they had no choice but to think about raising fare.

CNG prices hiked in Delhi

Gas distributor Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Tuesday (26 May) announced a fresh increase in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices, marking the fourth hike in less than two weeks. Following the latest revision by IGL, CNG in Delhi will now cost Rs 83.09 per kg, up from Rs 81.09 per kg.

However, prices were revised upward across the National Capital Region, with consumers in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida now paying Rs 91.70 per kg, while rates in Gurugram rose to Rs 88.12 per kg. In Ajmer, CNG prices increased to Rs 92.44 per kg.

The increase comes shortly after a Rs 1 hike announced on Saturday, continuing a steady upward trend in fuel rates over the past several days.

The repeated rise in CNG prices is expected to significantly impact users of CNG-powered vehicles, especially in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai, where public transport systems, taxis, and commercial vehicles heavily depend on the fuel. Transport operators fear that the higher operating costs may eventually lead to increased fares for passengers.



With IANS Inputs