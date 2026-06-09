How Government's online marketplace became a game changer for women entrepreneurs

New Delhi: When the Modi government set up an online platform to make government purchases faster and more transparent, few anticipated that it would also quietly become one of the more effective tools for bringing women entrepreneurs into the mainstream economy. Yet that is precisely what the Government e-Marketplace — commonly known as GeM — has ended up doing over the past several years.

Before GeM came into the picture in 2016, getting a government contract was not easy for anyone starting out. The system ran largely on paperwork, personal contacts and familiarity with a bureaucratic process that took time and resources to navigate. Established businesses with the right connections had a clear advantage. For women running smaller enterprises — many of them working out of smaller towns or from home — breaking into government procurement was close to impossible.

GeM changed that equation by putting the entire process online. A seller could register from anywhere in the country, list products or services, receive orders and track payments without needing a broker or a contact inside a government office. The playing field did not become perfectly level overnight, but it became significantly more accessible.

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The numbers back this up. Women-led businesses currently make up close to 8 per cent of all registered sellers on GeM. More than 1.77 lakh women-owned micro and small enterprises — each verified through the government's Udyam registration system — have collectively supplied goods and services worth over Rs 46,600 crore through the platform. To put that in perspective, that is roughly the annual GDP of a small country, generated entirely through women-run businesses selling to government buyers across India.

The diversity of sellers on the platform is worth noting. GeM is not just urban professionals and tech-savvy entrepreneurs. It includes self-help groups from rural Maharashtra selling handicrafts, women-run food processing units in Bihar supplying canteen requirements, tailoring cooperatives from the Northeast fulfilling uniform orders and dozens of other categories that reflect the actual texture of women's enterprise across India.

Geography used to be a serious barrier. A woman running a small manufacturing unit in a tier-3 city had virtually no way to reach a government buyer in another state without a distributor or agent taking a cut. GeM eliminated that problem. Government departments browse the platform nationally and orders can come from anywhere in the country. This has been particularly significant for sellers in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha where women-led businesses had historically limited access to large institutional buyers.

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The platform has also worked to actively pull more women in rather than simply waiting for them to discover it. The SWAYATT initiative — which stands for Startups, Women and Youth Advantage Through eTransactions — was specifically launched to run training programmes, simplify the onboarding process and raise awareness among women entrepreneurs who might not otherwise know that government procurement is even an option for them. Several state governments have run parallel outreach programmes alongside this.

There is a practical dimension to GeM participation that goes beyond the revenue itself. A government order carries credibility that private contracts often do not. Banks and NBFCs look more favourably at a business that has successfully executed government contracts. New private clients are easier to attract when you can point to a track record with government buyers. For many women entrepreneurs, a GeM order has served as the entry point into a broader business expansion that would not have happened otherwise.

The payment structure on GeM has also helped. Government payments on the platform follow a structured timeline, which reduces the cash flow uncertainty that typically troubles smaller businesses. For a woman running an enterprise with limited working capital, knowing when payment will arrive matters enormously.

India's overall public procurement market is estimated at roughly Rs 25–30 lakh crore annually — one of the largest in the world relative to the size of the economy. GeM currently handles a growing but still modest share of this. In FY 24, total transactions on GeM crossed Rs 4 lakh crore for the first time. As that share grows and as more government departments are brought under the platform's ambit, the opportunity available to registered sellers — including women entrepreneurs — will expand further.

The broader policy context also matters. GeM sits alongside a wider set of initiatives — Mudra loans for small businesses, the Stand-Up India scheme that specifically targets women and SC/ST entrepreneurs for bank credit, and PM Vishwakarma for traditional artisans — that together represent a reasonably coherent push to bring more women into formal economic activity. GeM is distinctive in that it creates demand rather than just supply-side support. It does not just help women start businesses — it gives those businesses somewhere to sell.

India's female labour force participation rate, at roughly 37 per cent as of recent estimates, still trails most comparable economies significantly. Closing that gap will require both employment growth and an expansion of entrepreneurship. The trajectory on GeM — 1.77 lakh registered women enterprises and growing — suggests that when institutional demand is made accessible, women respond. The platform has not solved structural inequality in Indian business. But it has opened a door that was previously shut, and a meaningful number of women have walked through it.