New Delhi: In his 12th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the stage for a major economic revamp—hinting at a "double Diwali" for citizens this year. The festive cheer, he promised, will come in the form of sweeping Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts, especially on everyday essentials.

“This Diwali, the people of the country will get a big gift—GST on common household items will be drastically reduced,” the Prime Minister declared, signaling the most ambitious GST overhaul since its launch in 2017.

These changes, aimed at simplifying the tax framework and easing the burden on ordinary citizens and small traders, are positioned as the next big step toward building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Why GST Reform Is on the Agenda Now

The government has identified GST rationalisation as urgent and unavoidable to sustain India’s growth trajectory. Complex slabs, inverted duty structures, and compliance-heavy rules have long placed disproportionate stress on small and medium businesses, traders, farmers, and urban middle-class households.

The upcoming plan focuses on three core pillars designed to make GST simpler, fairer, and more growth-friendly.

Structural Overhaul for a Fairer Tax System

1. Fixing the Inverted Duty Trap

In certain sectors, input materials are taxed higher than the finished goods, leaving businesses with unclaimed input tax credits. This not only locks up working capital but also erodes competitiveness. The new rate alignment will fix such imbalances, foster domestic value addition, and give a boost to Make-in-India.

2. Clearer Classification of Goods and Services

Businesses often face disputes due to ambiguity in tax classification. By streamlining and unifying categories, the government aims to reduce litigation, provide certainty to taxpayers, and create consistency in applying GST rates.

3. Greater Predictability in Tax Policy

Frequent rate shifts disrupt business planning. The government intends to bring more stability to GST rules so that investors, entrepreneurs, and exporters can forecast costs with confidence.

Rate Merging to Simplify GST Slabs

Instead of multiple tax tiers, the focus is on merging the 12 percent and 18 percent slabs into a more uniform structure. This will:

Reduce confusion for traders

Bring down prices of common-use goods

Encourage consumption in sectors like textiles, footwear, fertilizers, stationery, and kitchenware

For households and low-income consumers, the changes promise immediate relief in daily expenses. For the economy, the expected rise in demand could unlock higher production, better compliance, and stronger revenue collections.

Ease of Living & Doing Business

1. Speedier Registration for New Businesses

Upcoming tech-based portals will offer fast-track GST registration, cutting out unnecessary paperwork and delays—benefiting startups and small enterprises the most.

2. Auto-Generated GST Returns

Pre-filled GST returns will reduce manual errors and mismatches, cutting down compliance time for traders and freeing them to focus on sales and growth.

3. Fast Refunds for Businesses

Automated refund systems will allow exporters and businesses to get back excess tax credits quickly, improving cash flow and reducing the chronic delays that currently plague small-scale exporters.

Next Steps: Awaiting GST Council Approval

The Finance Ministry has already placed the proposal before the Group of Ministers (GoM) under the GST Council. The plan is to roll out the reforms within the current financial year (2025–26) to ensure immediate benefits to citizens and enterprises.

Potential Impact on the Economy and Citizens

If implemented well, the GST rationalisation could:

Lower cost of living for families

Free small traders from heavy compliance burdens

Spur consumer spending

Correct inefficiencies in the current GST structure

Strengthen India’s ease-of-doing-business position globally

Increase tax collections by making compliance easier and more attractive

A Game-Changer in India’s Growth Story

India is at a critical juncture in its post-pandemic recovery journey. A leaner, simpler GST that empowers small traders, supports households, and nurtures domestic manufacturing could become one of the most influential reforms of the decade—uniting tax simplicity with inclusive economic growth.

