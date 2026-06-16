/How important is the Strait of Hormuz for India's oil imports? Can it dictate India’s macro-economic stability? Explained

With US and Iran agreeing to a tentative agreement to end their war, the world, including India, is breathing a sigh of relief. The war had seen the critical Strait of Hormuz – through which 20% of global oil and gas flowed before the start of the war – being shut by Iran, causing massive economic pain. True, Iran wasn’t a supplier to India’s energy basket with New Delhi having suspended such imports since 2018 under pressure from the first Trump administration. However, major suppliers of oil and gas for India were still located in the region – Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait for crude and Qatar and UAE for LNG.
Before the war, International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that an average of 20 to 21 million barrels of oil and petroleum products passed through the Strait of Hormuz daily. This volume accounts for approximately 25 percent of the world's total seaborne oil trade and about 20 percent of global petroleum liquids consumption.
During the course of the war, the critical energy infrastructure Ras Laffan gas facility in Qatar was hit by Iran’s missile strikes. Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar is the world’s largest LNG hub. The magnitude of the attack was so much so that 17% of Qatar’s LNG capacity was wiped out. Qatar Energy CEO confirmed that the quantum of the loss was estimated at USD 20 billion in annual revenue. He also said that the loss is expected to last three to five years.
India is Qatar’s largest LNG customer. India sources more than 41 of its LNG requirements from Ras Laffan. The Strait of Hormuz acts as a direct chokehold for Indian consumers. 90 percent of India's LPG and 60 percent of its LNG imports transit from this vital maritime zone. A prolonged crisis arising out of this zone would cast its spell on every sectors – domestic consumption, manufacturing sectors of steel, glass, automotive plants, agricultural sectors involving urea, fertilizer among others.
Attack on UAE energy infrastructure by Iran has forced UAE to think of alternate routes to push out its oil and gas. UAE is fastracking the construction of a new pipeline which will double export capacity through Fujaira, bypassing Hormus. This will ensure, that incase there is another blockade of Hormus in future, UAE can still export its oil and gas through this alternate route.
The war has forced Saudi Arabia to focus on its East-West Yanbu Pipeline, so that its oil supplies can be rerouted to ports on the Red Sea, completely avoiding Hormuz. The Yanbu bypass (1,200 km desert pipeline) transports crude oil from the eastern fields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, that enables global oil exports, avoiding the Strait of Hormuz.
Furthermore, Iran has mined the water ways, making it precarious for cargo ships and oil tankers to transit the strait. It will take atleast a few months to clear the mines. This region, which accounts for 20 percent of world's gas is critical. But alternative gas routes won’t be easy, because the major oil and gas producer remain in the region and the future of Hormuz remains uncertain because after this war Iran has shown that it can close the Hormuz anytime.
This again puts a question mark on global energy supply especially if Iran starts charging tolls from ships transiting the Hormuz waterways
India has to constantly monitor the situation in Hormuz and look for alternative sources suppliers of energy such as Venezuala and US.
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