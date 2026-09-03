/How many kg of onions can you buy per ration card? Tamil Nadu govt update amidst soaring onion prices

Slamming the TVK government, the DMK leader said, "Prices of essential commodities like rice, oil and pulses have gone up, severely affecting the public. Ever since this government came to power, prices of essential commodities have risen sharply. In May, one kg of onion was Rs 40; now it is Rs 80. Toor dal was Rs 120 in May; now it is Rs 160. People are suffering seeing this rise. The government should take immediate steps to control it."He also flagged that the Left parties protested over the issue on Thursday.