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How many kg of onions can you buy per ration card? Tamil Nadu govt update amidst soaring onion prices

The Tamil Nadu government will sell onions will sell onions at subsidized rates through 8,739 ration shops in urban areas from today, September 3.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByReema Sharma
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 02:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
How many kg of onions can you buy per ration card? Tamil Nadu govt update amidst soaring onion prices

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