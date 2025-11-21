Advertisement
How MSMEs Are Upgrading To Modern Tech For Lifting India's Productivity

According to experts, imported cranes are often harder to service and more expensive to modify. For MSMEs operating on tight schedules, local manufacturers have filled a crucial gap by offering solutions tailor-made for load capacities, spans, duty cycles and operational environments. This allows factories to upgrade without major alterations to infrastructure, making the transition more cost-effective.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: As India’s manufacturing ecosystem accelerates toward greater scale and sophistication, factories are increasingly turning to modern material-handling technologies to stay competitive. Manual load movement once the norm on most shop floors is no longer sufficient for today’s high-volume, fast-paced production demands. Manufacturers are now embracing advanced solutions such as Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) cranes to save time, improve workflow management, and unlock higher productivity. 

With automation, digital controls, and precision-engineered systems becoming more accessible, these cranes are helping industries streamline operations, reduce downtime, and enhance workplace safety, making them indispensable tools for the next generation of smart factories. EOT cranes, commonly visible in workshops and industrial sheds, play a vital role in lifting and transporting materials with precision. With rising production volumes, tighter delivery schedules and stricter safety norms, industries are adopting these systems to reduce physical strain on workers and streamline day-to-day operations.

A key driver behind this growing adoption is the emergence of Indian manufacturers who design cranes suited to local factory environments. Over the past three decades, companies such as LOADMATE have supplied EOT cranes, electric chain hoists and wire rope hoists to a wide range of sectors, from engineering and fabrication to textiles, chemicals and heavy manufacturing. Their familiarity with local usage conditions has resulted in systems that are robust, economical to maintain and aligned with Indian industrial requirements.

According to Manish Agarwal, CEO of LOADMATE, customization has become an important factor in equipment selection. “Every factory has its own layout, workflow and load-handling needs. When lifting systems are designed around these specific conditions, the result is better efficiency and better safety. Indian manufacturers are able to understand these needs more closely. The availability of service teams and spare parts within the country also gives long-term confidence to plant owners,” he said.

This shift mirrors a larger nationwide trend. As Indian factories adopt leaner processes and modern automation, reliable lifting systems have become integral to improving throughput and reducing downtime. The preference for domestically built cranes has also helped minimize delays related to maintenance and spare parts availability, challenges that previously disrupted production cycles.

 

