How the US-Israel strikes on Iran are threatening India's oil supply, rupee, jobs and the Gulf remittances that power millions of families

New Delhi: India was, until last week, the envy of the global economy. Growth humming, inflation cooling, a weakening dollar offering rare breathing room. Then the US and Israel struck Iran on February 28 — and India's carefully constructed economic sweet spot suddenly has a very large target on it.

The Hormuz Problem: India More Exposed Than China

Iran has now closed the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to fire on any ship that attempts to pass. For India, this is not a distant geopolitical headline. It is a direct assault on the country's economic lifeline.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As of January, the Middle East accounted for around 55 percent of India's crude imports — approximately 2.74 million barrels per day, the highest since late 2022.And India is poorly positioned to absorb a supply shock: while China has at least six months of crude supplies in storage, India's inventories are much lower, making it the most vulnerable major economy to crude supply shocks from the Middle East conflict.

A full blockade could push oil prices to USD 130 per barrel, matching the 2007–2008 oil shock peak, while Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister has warned of worst-case scenarios reaching USD 300 per barrel.

This Time It's Not Just the Petrol Pump



Past conflicts in the Middle East typically hit India at the gas station. This time, the risks transcend oil, threatening everything from smartphone exports to New Delhi's fragile finances.

Here's why. The UAE — now directly struck by Iranian retaliatory missiles — is India's second-largest electronics export destination after the US. Beyond being a trade hub, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are wealth centres for India's elite, and nine million Indians working across the Persian Gulf send home critical remittances.

Around 10,000 Indians are in Iran and more than 40,000 in Israel. On the night of March 2, Prime Minister Modi chaired an emergency Cabinet Committee on Security meeting to assess crude supplies, shipping routes, strategic petroleum reserves and the safety of Indian nationals across West Asia.

The Rupee, Inflation, and a Stagflation Warning



The financial transmission is already underway. Rising oil prices will weigh on India's balance of payments and could put further pressure on the rupee, Income Tax India according to Rystad Energy. A weaker rupee then feeds directly into imported inflation — a vicious cycle India has navigated before, but rarely from such a compressed starting position.

Globally, some economists are warning of stagflation risks — higher prices coinciding with slower growth. "Stagflation risks may reemerge depending on how long Middle East tensions last," warned one senior analyst at Swissquote.

If crude oil prices rise to USD 100 per barrel and stay there, that alone could add 0.6–0.7 percent to global inflation Income Tax India — and India, as a price-taker on oil, would feel the full force of that.

The Clean Energy Sting No One Is Talking About

Significant global shipping traffic carrying renewable energy components, e-mobility materials and critical minerals also transits Hormuz. Disruptions could delay clean energy deployment and raise project costs in India — a country that has staked much of its industrial future on the green transition.

How Long Will It Last?

Unlike the 2025 12-Day War, this conflict is larger, more intense, and likely to last one to three weeks, at most two months. Oxford Economics analysts believe Iran cannot win outright, but its ability to disrupt Gulf oil flows could inflict material economic damage well beyond the conflict's duration.

For India, every day the Strait stays closed is a day the sweet spot fades a little further.