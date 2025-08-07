How To Build More Than Rs 1 Crore Wealth From Zero? CA Shares 5-Step Plan, Post Goes Viral

New Delhi: Wealth creation is about structure, discipline and consistency rather than luck, according to chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik. In a now-viral X post, the CA offered a financial freedom blueprint that can help an investor start from zero and build over Rs 1 crore in wealth.

Taking to X, Nitin said that if people follow a certain financial freedom blueprint, they can build over Rs 1 crore and beyond, even when starting from scratch without any inheritance or fancy job. "From Rs 0 Savings to Rs 1 Cr: A Financial Freedom Blueprint Most People Ignore. If you’re starting from scratch — no inheritance, no fancy job — this roadmap can still take you to Rs 1 Cr and beyond," he shared on X.

Nitin further said that building wealth requires discipline and consistency rather than luck. "It’s not about luck. It’s about systems and consistency," he said.

Nitin has shared a realistic path that, when followed, can lead to long-term wealth creation.

1. Make savings account



Nitin's first step emphasises financial security. He says building a safety net before you start investing is the first step towards making wealth. He suggests setting aside Rs 1 lakh in a savings account or fixed deposit to serve as a buffer against job loss, medical emergencies or sudden expenses.

2. Invest in SIP



Nitin's next step focuses on investing in SIP. He advises investing Rs 10,000 per month through a SIP in equity mutual funds. This fund can grow to Rs 1 crore in 20 years. Consistency is more important than market timing, says Nitin.

3. Side income



Nitin suggests targeting Rs 30,000 a month from freelancing, content creation, tutoring or similar work to build assets. He says that over 10 years, this habit alone could add Rs 30– Rs 40 lakh to your net worth.

4. Get insurance cover



Nitin advises getting term insurance equal to 10–15 times your annual income and health insurance with Rs 10– Rs 20 lakh cover. However, the CA advises against taking on high-interest loans or incurring unnecessary EMIs.

5. Create freedom fund



Finally, Nitin suggests creating what he refers to as a 'freedom fund'. The CA says aim for 25x your annual expenses. If you spend Rs 6 lakh a year, your financial independence number is Rs 1.5 crore, he says.

Nitin also recommends learning skills like coding, writing, marketing or finance that can boost your income. According to the CA, skill-based earnings compound faster than stock markets ever could.

Final message



Nitin says that most people underestimate the impact that consistent effort can have in 10–15 years. This is the silent compounding path to Rs 1 crore and beyond, he says.