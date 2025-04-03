New Delhi: US President Donald Trump announced a broad rollout of tariffs on countries worldwide on April 2.

Trump said the tariffs would address unfair trade practices, including non-monetary barriers, subsidies, and VAT systems. He said these would also encourage foreign countries to either lower or remove tariffs against the US.

Shortly after assuming office for the second time in February, Trump declared that the US would impose reciprocal tariffs, charging other countries the same tariffs they impose on US goods. Trump's new trade policy is centered on fairness and reciprocity.

As per the announcements, the import tariffs on other major countries are India (26 per cent), China (34 per cent), Bangladesh (37 per cent), Pakistan (29 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent), the European Union (20 per cent), Taiwan (32 per cent), Sri Lanka (44 per cent), Japan (24 per cent), the United Kingdom (10 per cent), and Israel (17 per cent).

Narinder Wadhwa, Managing Director & CEO OF SKI Capital Services Ltd told Zee Media that key sectors like, textiles leather footwear, Machinery renewable energy and automobiles, may face price competitiveness.

"First, Indian exports to the US, particularly in key sectors like, textiles leather footwear, Machinery renewable energy and automobiles, may face price competitiveness. Pharmaceuticals and IT services have been kept out of reciprocal tariffs. If India’s tariff structure on US goods is deemed too high, Washington could impose additional levies beyond the base 10 per cent, increasing costs for Indian exporters and potentially reducing demand in the US market."

Wadhwa added that India’s response—through diplomatic engagement and trade diversification —will be crucial in mitigating potential disruptions.

"We feel ,while India is not the primary target of these tariffs, the policy’s broad framework could impact export volumes, increase costs of critical imports, and necessitate strategic realignments in India’s trade policy," he stated.