HR Accidentally Sends ‘Termination Notice’ To Entire Office, Including CEO And Then...

New Delhi: In a bizarre workplace incident, the HR department of a company accidentally sent termination notices to 300 employees, including the CEO, triggering panic. Later, the IT department clarified that no one had been fired and that everyone's job was secure.

The incident came to light after a Reddit user posted about the incident with the title "HR accidentally sent everyone a termination notice including the CEO". The Redditor wrote, "So our HR team was testing a new offboarding automation tool that sends templated exit emails. Someone forgot to switch from test mode to live mode."

The Redditor said that 300 employees, including the CEO, received an email that started with the message, "Your last working day is effective immediately." The user further wrote, "The slack went nuclear. One manager replied, "Should I start packing?" IT had to post an all-caps message saying "NO ONE IS FIRED. PLEASE DO NOT TURN IN YOUR BADGES."

Netizens Reaction



The post quickly went viral with many users saying that the company might be planning a mass firing in the future.

One user commented, "It seems to me like they plan to let many people go soon if they need to automate the process. I wouldn’t feel too secure, OP."

Another user commented, "Okay, but why were they testing the ability to fire everyone?"

"But it sounds like they need a tool to do mass firing soon, hence the tests," commented one user.

One user said, "OP I would still probably look for another job, a test of a mass termination email does not bode well."

One user commented, "What if someone was actually supposed to get fired that day. That would be really awkward."