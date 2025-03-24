Huge Relief For Onion Farmers! Central Government Abolishes 20% Export Duty On Onion

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Central Government completely abolished the 20 percent export duty on onion.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Modi Government is a farmer-friendly government and giving remunerative prices to farmers, ensuring fair prices is its priority and commitment," a Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare release said.

Chauhan told that earlier 40% export duty was levied on onions but when the price of onions started falling and farmers started getting less price, then the government decided to reduce the export duty on onion from 40% to 20%. Today the government has decided that the 20% export duty should also be completely removed.

The removal of export duty on onions will enable our farmers' hard-earned produce to reach global markets duty-free, securing better and more remunerative prices.