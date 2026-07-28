Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

HUL Q1 profit falls 4% on higher input costs; shares tumble over 6%

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,732 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Published: Jul 28, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
HUL Q1 profit falls 4% on higher input costs; shares tumble over 6%

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mahindra Scorpio N facelift new features confirmed! Interior leaked ahead of its debut on August 15
Auto news3 min ago
2
EPFO3 min ago
3
Nahid Rana4 min ago
4
NEET Paper Leak Protests10 min ago
5
Tom Crusie19 min ago