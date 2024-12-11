Human Washing Machine Of The Future: It Just Takes 15 Minutes To Wash A Human; Japan Develops Prototype

New Delhi: Osaka-based showerhead company Science Co. has developed a 'human washing machine of the future', the 'Mirai Ningen Sentakuki', which takes 15 minutes to wash a human. The gadget uses AI to analyze the user's body before a custom wash-and-dry process.

The futuristic machine, which looks like the pod or cockpit of a fighter jet, will be showcased at the Osaka Kansai Expo in Japan, where 1,000 guests will have the opportunity to try it out.

According to local media, The Asahi Shimbun, the company chairman, Yasuaki Aoyama, said during an event, “We’re about 70 per cent there. We plan to offer 1,000 general visitors an opportunity to use it during the expo."

Science Co. has not confirmed how much the device may cost or when it might be available for public purchase.

How does the machine work?

As soon as the user enters the machine, the clear plastic pod fills with warm water, releasing small air bubbles that create a powerful pressure wave that removes dirt from the skin. The user's chair electrodes collect biological information to ensure appropriate washing temperature.

The human washing machine uses artificial intelligence to not only clean the body but also the mind. An AI-powered sensor interprets biological information and projects calming videos onto the inside of the plastic pod, ensuring a physically and mentally refreshed wash.

The machine is equipped with a transparent cover to ensure comfort and prevent claustrophobia.

First machine was built 50 years ago

The 1970 Sanyo Electric Co.-now Panasonic Holdings Corp. invented a futuristic washing machine using hot water, micro-bubbles, and plastic massage balls, but it was never commercially released.

Comments of social media users



The news has received mixed responses from social media users. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “One little glitch and you’re euthanized."

Another user wrote, “I can’t waste 15 minutes every day. Up here in Canad,a we will get another carbon tax."

One user said, “Leave it to Japan to turn hygiene into high-tech luxury."

“I’ll take one, only if you put wheels on it so I can drive it. Sorry, AI can drive it," said one user.

Another user wrote, “These would be very welcome in retirement homes and health care facilities."