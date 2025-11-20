Advertisement
Hunting For A Flat In Bengaluru? Koramangala Man Told Cooke Town 3BHK Costs Rs 1 Lakh

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image credit: GeminiAI

New Delhi: Sky-high rents are nothing new but in cities like Bengaluru, the situation is getting tougher by the day. A Bengaluru professional recently shared his struggle to find a decent rented home, highlighting how soaring real estate prices are pushing rents even further out of reach for many residents.

Sahil Khan, a product designer at a startup, shared his frustration on X on Wednesday, and his short post quickly sparked a wave of reactions.

"Landlords are asking for 1L rent in Cooke Town for a 3bhk. Have people lost their minds?" he wrote, describing his weekend house-hunt where he ended up visiting eight houses in a single day. Cooke Town, located in central Bengaluru, is one of the city’s older and well-known neighbourhoods, originally part of the old Bangalore Cantonment area.

One user commented, “won't be surprised if the deposit was 12L lol.”

Another added, “They are motivating you buy your own house.”

A third person shared, “I had gone to see houses there. It's insane out there.”

And a fourth user wrote, “Those who pay such rents are the people who have lost their minds, not landlords.”

