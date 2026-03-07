Hurun Global Rich List 2026: India now has 308 billionaires after 57 new entrants; THIS person remains Asia’s richest

New Delhi: India’s billionaire club has grown significantly this year, with several new names joining the list of the country’s wealthiest individuals. According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, India now has 308 billionaires, strengthening its position as the third-largest hub for billionaires in the world, after China and the United States.

The latest list shows that wealth creation in India continues to gain momentum, with many new billionaires emerging from sectors such as healthcare, auto components, energy and financial services. The combined wealth of Indian billionaires has also surged to around Rs 112 lakh crore, highlighting the rapid growth of businesses across the country.

Indian Billionaires Richer on Average Than Chinese Counterparts

According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, the average wealth of Indian billionaires is around Rs 36,570 crore, which is higher than that of billionaires in China. The data highlights the growing scale of wealth creation in India, with many business leaders building large fortunes across diverse sectors.

Mumbai Leads India in Number of Billionaires

Mumbai continues to remain the city with the highest number of billionaires in India. The financial capital is home to 95 billionaires, although it has lost its position as Asia’s billionaire capital to Shenzhen. According to the Hurun report, 15 new billionaires were added in Mumbai this year, more than the additions in cities like New York (14) and London (9). Overall, the wealth of 199 Indian billionaires increased during the year, while 109 saw their net worth decline or remain largely unchanged.

Mukesh Ambani Tops India’s Rich List Again

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has once again retained his position as India’s richest person and Asia’s wealthiest individual. According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, his wealth rose 9% to around Rs 9.8 lakh crore. Gautam Adani continued to hold the second spot, with a fortune of about Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra and her family of HCL Technologies secured the third position with a net worth of Rs 3.2 lakh crore, making her the only woman among India’s top 10 richest individuals. Meanwhile, Cyrus S Poonawalla and family, promoters of Serum Institute of India, climbed to the fourth spot after their wealth surged 44% to nearly Rs 3 lakh crore.

Healthcare Sector Creates Most New Billionaires

The healthcare sector has produced the highest number of new billionaires in India this year, with 53 fresh entrants joining the list, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026. The industrial products sector followed with 36 new billionaires, while the consumer goods sector added 31. Although the energy sector created only eight new billionaires, it contributed significantly to overall wealth, adding around Rs 18.3 lakh crore, which accounts for nearly 16% of India’s total billionaire wealth.

Ritesh Agarwal Emerges as Youngest Indian Billionaire

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal has become the youngest billionaire in India, at the age of 32, with a net worth of around Rs 14,440 crore, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026. His rise highlights the growing presence of young entrepreneurs in India’s wealth landscape, especially from the startup ecosystem.