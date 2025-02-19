Hurun India 500 List: The Most Valuable Company In India Is…; Check Top 10 List

New Delhi: The 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list showcases the most valuable companies in India, with some of the country’s biggest names leading the pack. At the top of the list is Mukesh Ambani’s REliance Industries which is valued at Rs 17.5 crore. It surpasses Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank which hold the second and third spots, valued at Rs 16.1 lakh crore and Rs 14.2 lakh crore, respectively.

Value of India’s Top 500 Companies

India’s top 500 companies are collectively valued at an impressive 3.8 trillion dollars—surpassing not only India’s own GDP but also the combined GDPs of the UAE, Indonesia and Spain, according to the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list. The top 10 companies alone are worth more than the entire GDP of Saudi Arabia.

These companies have significantly outperformed India’s benchmark stock market indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50, which grew by 27 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the average growth for these top companies stands at a remarkable 40 per cent.

The Top 10 Most Valuable Companies in India

The 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list showcases some of India’s most valuable companies. Leading the pack is Reliance Industries, valued at Rs 17,52,650 crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at Rs 16,10,800 crore and HDFC Bank with Rs 14,22,570 crore. Other major players include Bharti Airtel (Rs 9,74,470 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 9,30,720 crore), and Infosys (Rs 7,99,400 crore).

Companies like ITC (Rs 5,80,670 crore), Larsen & Toubro (Rs 5,42,770 crore), HCL Technologies (Rs 5,18,170 crore), and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) (Rs 4,70,250 crore) round out the top 10. These industry leaders have shown remarkable growth and continue to drive India’s economic success.

Top Unlisted Companies in India

When it comes to the most valuable unlisted companies, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) leads the list. Following closely are Serum Institute of India, valued at Rs 2.11 lakh crore, and Zoho Corporation, with a value of Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

Other top unlisted companies include Zerodha (Rs 87,750 crore), Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (Rs 77,860 crore), and Parle Products (Rs 68,640 crore). Intas Pharmaceuticals is valued at Rs 68,150 crore, while Dream11 stands at Rs 67,860 crore. Razorpay is valued at Rs 63,620 crore, and Amalgamations rounds off the list with Rs 56,660 crore.