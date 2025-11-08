‘I Paid Off Rs 53 Lakh In 6 Years’: Techie Shares Real-Life Lessons On Loans & Stress

New Delhi: An Indian tech professional has sparked discussions online after revealing that they successfully paid off a Rs 53 lakh home loan in just six years. In a post that has now gone viral, titled “I paid off Rs 53 lakh home loan in 6 years,” they opened up about the financial discipline, emotional challenges, and mental pressure of managing heavy EMIs. Their story has inspired many, especially young working professionals navigating similar financial responsibilities.

The post was titled, “I paid off my Rs 53 lakh home loan in 6 years - here’s what I learnt,” where he mentioned that he had taken the loan in September 2019 and managed to clear it by November 2025.

His Advice to Others

The techie cautioned that those who tend to overthink or struggle with anxiety should think carefully before taking a home loan, as the mental stress can be significant. Currently working as a software engineer at an automotive company in Germany, he shared that he ultimately paid Rs 67 lakh in total, including Rs 14 lakh as interest. He added that moving abroad and earning in a stronger currency helped him close the loan much faster.

He also reflected on the emotional side of home ownership. "Buying a house is emotional at first, but that fades when maintenance issues start piling up. Owning a home means owning its problems too. On paper, my home is worth Rs 1 crore now, but my bank balance is nearly empty. So yeah, net worth does not equal liquidity," the techie added.

The techie also pointed out that taking a home loan can have its advantages, saying it encourages people to work harder, aim for bonuses, and manage their finances more carefully. His post drew hundreds of responses from others sharing support and similar experiences. One user wrote, “Congratulations dude. What you achieved is not a normal one, but a big thing. The thought of EMI getting away from your sleep cycle needs to be celebrated.”

Another commented, “Spot on bro, the stress and pressure becomes unreal at times. Things you could have done otherwise keep taunting you I had a 85 lakhs home loan Last 9.5 lakhs left, can’t wait for the day I clear my last EMI Looking forward to that day.”

A third user added, “Congratulations brother on this milestone, currently I am paying one and tbh yes it’s a hustle, however I do feel motivated enough when I think it’s from my own money.”