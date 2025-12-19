Advertisement
INCOME TAX

I-T Department Clarifies On Taxpayers Grievances Over AIS Mismatch Emails

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 10:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
I-T Department Clarifies On Taxpayers Grievances Over AIS Mismatch Emails

New Delhi: Amidst confusions of taxpayers regarding auto generated emails related to mismatch in their Annual Information Statement (AIS), the Income Tax Department has clarified that such communication is 'just an advisory'.

The Tax Department in a post on X has acknowledged that some references have come to the notice of the Income Tax Department regarding recent communication sent to taxpayers pertaining to transaction(s) made by them.

I-T Department has tweeted, "Taxpayers may please note that such communication is to facilitate the taxpayers & make them aware of the information available with the ITD regarding the transactions reported by the Reporting Entities during the year."

It added that such communication is just an advisory and is being sent in only those cases where there is an apparent significant gap between disclosures in the ITR & information as received from the Reporting Entities.

"The objective of the communication is to provide an opportunity to taxpayers for voluntary correction by reviewing their AIS & facilitate them to provide their feedback online on the Compliance Portal of Income Tax Department &, if necessary, revise their Returns already filed OR to file the belated Return if not filed, so far," I-T department wrote.

It also reminded that the last date for revising or filing belated return for AY 2025-26 is 31st December 2025. The I-T Department has requested taxpayers to respond promptly via Compliance Portal if discrepancies exist or ignore if their filing is correct.

