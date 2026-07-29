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  • /I-T Dept asks taxpayers to reconcile documents, file ITRs before deadline

I-T Dept asks taxpayers to reconcile documents, file ITRs before deadline

In a post on social media platform X, the department cautioned taxpayers against postponing the process, saying the common phrase 'I will do it tomorrow' often turns into deadline-day panic.

Published: Jul 29, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
I-T Dept asks taxpayers to reconcile documents, file ITRs before deadline

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