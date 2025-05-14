Advertisement
'I Was Fired From My Dream Job': Tesla Employee Claims He Lost His Job After Criticising Musk Amid Falling Sales

LaBrot said his firing wasn’t about job performance—his or his team’s—but rather a result of him speaking out against Elon Musk.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: May 14, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
New Delhi: A former Tesla program manager says he was fired after criticising Elon Musk for damaging the company and hurting car sales. Matthew LaBrot, who joined Tesla in 2019 and once called it his dream job and shared his experience in a LinkedIn post. Matthew LaBrot took to LinkedIn to share, “I was fired from my dream job at Tesla. Pretty punchy headline, right? Unfortunately, it’s not clickbait, I was let go from Tesla nearly two weeks ago.”

He went on to say, “You might be asking, ‘How is that possible? Weren’t you and your team absolutely crushing it? Weren’t you revolutionising frontline Learning & Development programs, increasing engagement, improving knowledge retention, and fostering a renewed commitment to training across North America?’ The answer? Yes. Yes, we were.”

LaBrot said his firing wasn’t about job performance—his or his team’s—but rather a result of him speaking out against Elon Musk. “I support Tesla and its mission. I want that mission to grow and thrive. And I believe we can’t do that with Elon Musk as CEO. I didn’t take this stance lightly. I understood the risks, and I spoke out anyway. Because I believe in Tesla’s mission more than I fear its CEO,” LaBrot continued.

Tesla Facing Rough Patch?

In April, Tesla reported a 13 per cent drop in first-quarter auto sales, citing lower production due to factory upgrades and backlash over Elon Musk’s ties to the Trump administration. In France—Tesla’s third-largest market in the EU—EV sales plunged 59 per cent. Across Europe, sales dropped 37 per cent even as overall EV demand rose 28 per cent. To top it off, Tesla’s net income fell by a steep 71 per cent during the same period.

