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ICICI Bank net profit grew 20.1% YoY to Rs 14,843 Cr in Q2 of FY27

Meanwhile, the bank's net interest income rose 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25,339 crore from Rs 21,529 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
ICICI Bank net profit grew 20.1% YoY to Rs 14,843 Cr in Q2 of FY27

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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ICICI Bank net profit grew 20.1% YoY to Rs 14,843 Cr in Q2 of FY27
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