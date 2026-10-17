ICICI Bank net profit grew 20.1% YoY to Rs 14,843 Cr in Q2 of FY27

Separately, ICICI Bank said it has filed an application with the Reserve Bank of India seeking approval for the continuation of Pradeep Kumar Sinha as non-executive part-time chairperson from July 1, 2027, to February 16, 2029. The bank said the proposed tenure falls within his term as an independent director that has already been approved by the board and shareholders. The disclosure follows the lender's earlier exchange filings made on Feb. 17, 2024 and May 24, 2024.