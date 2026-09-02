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ICICI Bank raises $17.88 billion under RBI's FCNR(B) swap facility

Of the funds mobilised, loans provided by the bank's international branches and subsidiaries against such deposits amounted to about $9 billion, while standby letters of credit issued by the bank to other lenders against loans backed by such deposits stood at about $3.63 billion, ICICI Bank added.

Published: Sep 02, 2026, 11:51 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
ICICI Bank raises $17.88 billion under RBI's FCNR(B) swap facility

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