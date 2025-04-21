ICICI Bank Shares End Flat After Hitting 52-Week High Intra-Day; HDFC Bank Shares End Over 1% Higher

New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank ended on a flat note on Monday after climbing over 2 per cent intra-day as the firm reported a 15.7 per cent jump in March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 13,502 crore. Shares of HDFC Bank ended over 1 per cent after the firm reported a 7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

ICICI SHARES

ICICI’S stock went up by 2.15 per cent to Rs 1,437 -- its 52-week high level -- during the day on the BSE. It finally ended at Rs 1,409.40, up 0.20 per cent. On the NSE, shares of the firm rallied 2.08 per cent to reach the 52-week high of Rs 1,436 in intra-day trade. The stock later ended at Rs 1,408.10, up 0.10 per cent.

The company's earnings were announced on Saturday. On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender's net profit for the January-March quarter came at Rs 12,630 crore, up 18 per cent, against Rs 10,708 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC BANK SHARES

HDFC Bank stock ended at Rs 1,927.55 apiece, up 1.10 per cent on the BSE. During the day, the stock rallied 2.27 per cent to Rs 1,950 -- its 52-week high level. On the NSE, shares of the firm went up by 0.97 per cent to Rs 1,925.20. Intra-day, the stock climbed 2.30 per cent to hit the one-year peak of Rs 1,950.70.

The company's market valuation soared Rs 16,069.67 crore to Rs 14,75,003.99 crore.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 18,835 crore, but flagged issues around pricing in home and corporate loan segments, which are impacting its loan growth.