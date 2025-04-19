Mumbai: ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private sector lender, on Saturday reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25, with its net profit rising 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,630 crore. The bank’s net interest income (NII) also grew by 11 per cent during the same period, reaching Rs 21,193 crore, as per its stock exchange filing.

For the full financial year 2025, ICICI Bank posted a 15.5 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT), which stood at Rs 47,227 crore. Alongside its earnings, the bank also announced a dividend of Rs 11 per share, subject to approval at its upcoming Annual General Meeting. The face value of each share is Rs 2.

ICICI Bank showed improvement in asset quality as well. Its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio dropped to 1.67 per cent as of March 31, compared to 1.96 per cent at the end of the previous quarter and 2.16 per cent a year earlier.

Similarly, the net NPA ratio was down to 0.39 per cent, compared to 0.42 per cent in both the previous quarter and the same period last year. In absolute terms, gross NPAs fell to Rs 24,166.18 crore, down from Rs 27,745.33 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 27,961.68 crore a year ago.

“During the quarter, the bank wrote off loans worth Rs 2,118 crore and sold loans worth Rs 2,786 crore,” according to its filing. Provisions, excluding tax, rose to Rs 891 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 718 crore a year earlier and Rs 1,227 crore in Q3.

The bank’s provisioning coverage ratio on non-performing loans stood at 76.2 per cent at the end of March 2025. ICICI Bank’s total deposits grew 14 per cent YoY to Rs 16.11 lakh crore by March 31. On a quarterly basis, deposits rose 5.9 per cent.

The average deposits during the January-March period rose by 11.4 per cent YoY and 1.9 per cent from the previous quarter to Rs 14.87 lakh crore. Average current account deposits increased by 9.6 per cent YoY, while average savings account deposits rose by 10.1 per cent.

Ahead of its Q4 results, ICICI Bank’s stock closed 3.73 per cent higher at Rs 1,407 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday.