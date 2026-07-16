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ICICI Lombard shares plunge 15% as Q1 profit declines 46%

The sharp fall came after the private sector general insurer reported a 46 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 403.17 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 747.08 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
ICICI Lombard shares plunge 15% as Q1 profit declines 46%

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