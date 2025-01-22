ICICI Pru Life Insurance Shares Close Down By 6%

New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance declined up to 10 per cent on Wednesday after the company's December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. At close, the stock settled lower by 6.04 per cent at Rs 597.50 apiece on the BSE. During the session, it plummeted by 10 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 572.35 apiece -- also its lower circuit level.

On the NSE, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock declined by 5.91 per cent to close at Rs 598 per piece. In volume terms, 1.31 crore equity shares of ICICI Prudential Life traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and 4.55 lakh shares on BSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 566.63 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 76,404.99 on Wednesday. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 130.70 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at 23,155.35. On Tuesday, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 43 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 326 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024. The life insurance company promoted by ICICI Bank posted a profit of Rs 227 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, the net premium income increased to Rs 12,261 crore, as against Rs 9,929 crore a year ago, ICICI Prudential Life said in a regulatory filing. The assets under management of the company increased to Rs 3.10 lakh crore as against Rs 2.86 lakh crore, it added.