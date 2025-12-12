ICICI Prudential AMC Opens Today: Check Lot Size, Price Band And Other Details Before Investing

New Delhi: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, the country’s largest active mutual fund manager, is preparing for a grand stock market entry. The company will launch its Rs 10,602 crore offer for sale on December 12. With a price band set between Rs 2,061 and Rs 2,165 per share, the IPO will remain open until December 16.

Here are ten points you should know about the ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company issue.

1. IPO date

The subscription period for the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO begins on December 12 and ends on December 16. The anchor bidding will take place on December 11.

2. IPO allotment date

The allotment date for the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is scheduled to be December 17 with a tentative IPO listing date of December 19. ICICI Prudential AMC shares will be listed on both the BSE and the NSE.

3. IPO price band

The company’s shares are priced between Rs 2,061 and Rs 2,165 per share. In the unlisted market, ICICI Prudential’s shares are currently trading at Rs 2,265 which indicates a premium of nearly 5 percent over the upper price band. The sale includes more than 4.89 crore shares, each with a face value of Rs 1.

4. Lot size

The minimum application size for retail investors is one lot of 6 shares.

5. Minimum investment

The minimum investment amount required by a retail investor is Rs 12,990.

6. Offer for sale

The Rs 10,602.65 crore offering is only an offer for sale which means the company will not receive any funds.

7. IPO promoters

The shares in the issue are being offloaded by Prudential Corporation Holdings, one of the two promoters of ICICI Prudential AMC. The other promoter is ICICI Bank Limited which owns 51 percent of the company’s stock.

8. IPO reservation

The IPO share allocation sets aside up to 50 percent for qualified institutional buyers, at least 35 percent for retail investors, and at least 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

9. Manager and registrar

Citi Group Global Markets India is managing the company’s public offering while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the offer.

10. Market share

Incorporated in 1993, ICICI Prudential AMC is now the largest active mutual fund manager in terms of quarterly average assets under management. As of September 30, 2025, its mutual fund assets totalled Rs 10.14 lakh crore. This gives it a 13.3 percent market share in the active fund category.