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  • /IDBI Bank shares tank over 7% as govt clears Rs 52,878 crore stake sale to Fairfax

IDBI Bank shares tank over 7% as govt clears Rs 52,878 crore stake sale to Fairfax

The banking stock plunged as much as 7.45 per cent to Rs 83.70, hitting an intraday low in morning trade at around 10 am on the BSE.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 11:39 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
IDBI Bank shares tank over 7% as govt clears Rs 52,878 crore stake sale to Fairfax

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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IDBI Bank shares tank over 7% as govt clears Rs 52,878 crore stake sale to Fairfax
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