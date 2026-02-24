IDFC First Bank Rs 590 crore fraud: Haryana CM says Rs 556 crore recovered, Assures Government funds are safe

New Delhi: In a recent update on the suspected Rs 590-crore fraud at IDFC First Bank, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state has successfully recovered almost all of the money involved. According to Saini’s statement in the Haryana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, about Rs 556 crore – including nearly Rs 22 crore in interest – has been returned to the government’s accounts within 24 hours of the incident coming to light. The rest of the amount linked to the suspected fraudulent transactions is still under reconciliation and investigation.

The fraud was first disclosed by the bank on Sunday, when it revealed that unauthorised activities had occurred in accounts held by government-linked entities at its Chandigarh branch. Internal reviews suggested that certain employees, along with external persons, may have been involved in manipulating account balances, leading to the mismatch of nearly Rs 590 crore. Saini assured members of the Assembly that all government funds were safe and that the recovery was prompt.

Officials say the discrepancy was discovered during routine verification when a government department sought to transfer its account balances. Instead of matching the expected balance, a Rs 590-crore shortfall was found, prompting immediate action. The bank filed a police complaint, suspended several staff members at the Chandigarh branch, and initiated further investigations, including a forensic audit to determine the full scope of the irregularities and identify those responsible.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chief Minister Saini also emphasised that authorities will take strict action against anyone found guilty, including civil and criminal proceedings where applicable. He reiterated that the priority was to protect public funds and ensure such incidents do not recur.