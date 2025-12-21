Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2998452https://zeenews.india.com/economy/iip-data-rupee-movement-and-global-cues-likely-to-drive-sensex-nifty-next-week-2998452.html
NewsBusinessEconomyIIP Data, Rupee Movement And Global Cues Likely To Drive Sensex, Nifty Next Week
NIFTY

IIP Data, Rupee Movement And Global Cues Likely To Drive Sensex, Nifty Next Week

On December 19, both benchmark indices closed with solid gains, supported by a steady rupee, positive global cues and a Bank of Japan policy decision that was in line with market expectations. The Sensex climbed 448 points, or 0.53 per cent, to close at 84,929.36, while the Nifty rose 151 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 25,966.40.

|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 12:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IIP Data, Rupee Movement And Global Cues Likely To Drive Sensex, Nifty Next WeekImage credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Indian equity markets ended Friday’s session on a strong note, snapping a four-day losing streak, but investors are likely to shift their attention to key domestic data, currency movements and global developments that could set the tone for trading in the coming week. 

On December 19, both benchmark indices closed with solid gains, supported by a steady rupee, positive global cues and a Bank of Japan policy decision that was in line with market expectations. The Sensex climbed 448 points, or 0.53 per cent, to close at 84,929.36, while the Nifty rose 151 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 25,966.40.

Commenting on Nifty outlook, experts said that “on the upside, immediate resistance is placed at 26,000, followed by 26,200 and 26,400.” They added that on the downside, support is seen at 25,900 and then 25,800, with a break below 25,700 likely to attract additional selling pressure.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Given the current market structure, a buy-on-dips strategy remains appropriate, though traders should maintain strict stop-losses due to prevailing volatility,” market watchers stated. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index rising 1.26 per cent and the Smallcap index gaining 1.25 per cent.

Looking ahead, investors will be closely tracking India’s industrial output data. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for November 2025 is scheduled to be released on December 29 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Policy developments and trade-related news will also remain in focus. The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pushed through major reforms in the recent winter session of Parliament to strengthen the economy amid rising global trade pressures.

Key legislative changes include allowing private sector participation in the nuclear industry, permitting 100 per cent foreign ownership in insurance companies, and proposing a single consolidated code for securities market regulations.

These steps are aimed at improving the investment climate and could influence market sentiment in the days ahead. The movement of the Indian rupee is another important factor for the market.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi AQI near 400
Delhi Minister Sirsa Warns Of Strict Action For Violating GRAP-4 Curbs
Balochistan Highest Civilian Honour
A Turban With Loud And Clear Message: Why Balochistan Is Honouring PM Modi
PM Modi
'Like Brahmaputra, Stream Of Development Flowing Uninterruptedly..': PM Modi
walking meditation
One Step At A Time: Turning Every Walk Into Meditation
BJP
PM ‘Bulldozed’ SHANTI Bill To Restore Peace With His ‘Once Good Friend’: Cong
CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan
CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan Brings New Hope For Unemployed Youth In UP
Bangladesh lynching incident
'Son Tied To Tree And Set On Fire': Father Of Hindu Man Lynched In B'desh
Jaish-e-Mohammad
Security Agencies Flag Jaish-E-Mohammad Plan For Women-Heavy OWG Network
Technology
Instagram Hashtag Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Limits Number Of Hashtags
Karnataka leadership tussle
'High Command Will Call CM And Me At Right Time', Says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar