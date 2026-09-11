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IMF calls India key engine of global growth

The stronger-than-expected performance was driven by services and exports, even as the economy faced an energy price shock, said Julie Kozak, Director of the IMF’s Communications Department.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 08:23 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 08:23 AM IST
IMF calls India key engine of global growth

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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